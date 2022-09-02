The Texas Tech cross country team opened up its season at the ACU Naimadu Classic at the ACU Cross Country Course, the first of four meets that the Red Raiders will participate in this fall.
By the end of Friday, Tech's men's squad had placed 2nd overall with a score of 51, trailing only West Texas (47). Three Red Raiders took the 8th, 9th and 10th best times individually.
Freshman Trey Leathers led all male Tech runners with a time of 18:47.9, while senior matthew Maki and sophomore Samuel Ashley followed with sub-19 times of their own.
On the women's side, Tech finished fourth out of 10 competing programs, with TCU, West Texas A&M and TCU rounding out the top three. Freshman Hannah Spears and sophomore Taylor Limbaugh led the Red Raiders individually, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.
Head coach Jon Murray was pleased with his team's performance in its first meet of the season.
"It was a nice start to the season. Both teams have been working hard and they enjoyed competing against some other runner,” Murray said in a Tech Athletics press release. “There was quite a bit of positive things in this race, and I’m encouraged by what I saw. The freshmen are eager to keep on learning.”
Tech now looks ahead to Sept. 17, when they return to Lubbock for the TTU Open.
