Both Texas Tech cross country teams competed at the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station. The men’s team finished fifth out of 41 teams in the 8K competition, while the women placed 16th of 38 in the 6K race, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior runner Edward Rush paced the men’s side Saturday. Rush crossed the finish line sixth individually with a time of 23:54:70. Rush put forth a personal best time in the 8K, shaving nearly a minute off of his previous personal best (24:46:50), according to Tech Athletics.
Following Rush, redshirt senior Matthew Maki finished 40th, putting forth a time of 24:41:80. Freshman Isaac Hernandez was the next to cross the finish line in 55th place with a time of 24:50:40.
Rounding out the scoring for the men’s side was freshman Trey Leathers in 86th (25:12:10) and Samuel Ashley in 90th (25:13:10).
The times from freshmen Hernandez and Leathers were both individual season bests in the 8K race.
The women’s team was led by senior Helena Rahmaan. Rahmaan crossed the finish line 72nd out of 326 runners, clocking a time of 22:06:70. Not far behind Rahmaan was freshman Hannah Spears who put up a time of 22:14:30, good enough to finish 80th. The finishes from both Rahmaan and Spears gave them season best times in the 6k race.
Saturday’s meet served as the last competition for Tech before the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will take a two-week hiatus before racing in the conference meet Oct. 28 at Lubbock Christian University.
