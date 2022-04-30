The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up its final two meets of the regular season at the Drake relays in Iowa and the Corky/Crofoot Shootout at Fuller Track and Field, while two throwers traveled to the Oliver Jackson Twilight in Abilene on Thursday.
At the Drake Relays, Senior Moad Zahafi sets a new school record in his first collegiate 1500-meter race with a time of 3:39.59, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Sylvia Schulz sets a new personal best in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.51 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. Schulz’s time is a top-20 mark in the country this season and is the fifth-best time in Tech history.
At the Oliver Jackson Twilight, Tech swept the hammer throw event with wins from Senior’s Gabe Oladipo and Kayli Johnson, according to Tech Athletics. Oladipo threw for 58.96 meters, while Johnson slung for 51.39 meters.
Oladipo returned to Lubbock to compete in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout where he took first in the men’s discus throw and recorded a mark of 57.47 meters on his first attempt, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech took first, second, third, fifth and seventh in the women’s high jump, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Sidney Sapp led the group with a first-place finish, being the only athlete to clear 1.76 meters before topping off at 1.81 meters.
Junior Garrett Wade spent half of the men’s javelin event in second before setting a mark of 66.96 meters on his fifth attempt to surpass the leader and win the event by over six meters, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tandem of senior Courtney Lindsey, sophomore Ashton O’Conner, junior Jacolby Shelton and senior Miles Webb finished first in the men’s 4 x 100-meter dash with a time of 39.12 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech swept the long jump event with wins from senior’s Monae’ Nichols a Jalen Seals, according to Tech Athletics. Seals finished with a mark of 7.42 meters, while Nichols ended her day with a mark of 6.74 meters.
In the women’s 100-meter dash, Tech had three athletes round out the top five, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma finished first with a time of 11.28 seconds, followed by senior Virginia Kerley who placed third (11.52) and sophomore Kiah Dubarry-Gay who placed fifth (11.71).
Tech took the top three places in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, according to Tech Athletics. Freshman Vashuan Vascianna lead the group with a time of 13.73 seconds followed by senior Maliek Kendall (13.87) and junior Taylor Rooney (13.98).
In the men’s 100-meter dash, junior Courtney Lindsey finished first with a time of 10.05 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. This time set a new personal record and is the fourth-best wind legal time this year.
Tech swept the 200-meter event with first-place finishes from Chukwuma and O’Conner, according to Tech Athletics. Chukwuma recorded a time of 22.78 seconds, while O’Conner recorded a time of 21.10 seconds.
