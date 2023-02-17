Texas Tech track and field finished in its last regular season indoor meet on Friday, as the Red Raiders competed in the Matador Qualifier at the Sports Performance Center. The Red Raiders rested a plethora of athletes in the meet, as the team prepared for the Big 12 Indoor Championships next weekend.
Tech saw senior distance runner Halena Rahmaan break the 1,000-meter record with a time of 2:48.06 to finish first in the event. According to Tech Athletics, Rahmaan hadn’t run the event since the 2021 season.
In women's weight throw, senior Malin Smith placed second with a distance of 18.85 meters, as she recorded a personal best for the second straight meet.
Other notable competitions for Tech included the women’s pole vault, where sophomore Olivia Cade finished first, senior Ryleigh Redding finished second and junior Sarah Tickitt finished third. Sophomore pole vaulter Colton Naffziger (5.22) and Kyle Stifflemire (5.10) placed third and fourth on the men’s side.
The men and women’s shot put marked another strong event for Tech. On the men’s side, senior Chris Samaniego finished fourth with 15.30 meters. Samaniego also finished third in weight throw with a distance of 19.23 meters. The women’s side was highlighted by sophomore Field Gatlin, who finished first overall with a distance of 15.71 meters, while Malin Smith turned in a top-four finish with a distance of 14.90 meters.
Junior high jumper Caleb Wilborn placed second with a distance of 2.19 meters to conclude the meet. The distance was a season-high for Wilborn.
The Red Raiders will return to their home complex Feb. 24 and 25 for the Big 12 Indoor Championships.
