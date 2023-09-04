Ahead of Texas Tech football’s Sept. 9 matchup against Oregon, the Tech coaching staff reflected on Saturday's (Sept. 2) loss to Wyoming, while looking ahead to their upcoming game.
Following the loss to Wyoming, McGuire said his team is not letting the disappointment linger going into the home opener.
“Watching it (Wyoming game film), a lot of frustration as a group. We had a great meeting yesterday. You know, I always ask Lance (Head strength and conditioning coach) because they lift before they get to me, and I always ask Lance how was the lift,” McGuire said. “It’s gonna tell you a lot about a team. It’s gonna tell you a lot about the mood coming in the building. We had a great lift; the message is don’t let Wyoming beat you twice.”
McGuire gave the following Injury updates for the Oregon game:
OLB Isaac Smith (knee) - Out for remainder of the season
Jacob Rodriguez (foot) - 4-6 weeks
Nehemiah Martinez (face) - active
Contributing to the loss against the Cowboys, Tech’s offense withered as the game went on, while the defense struggled to contain Wyoming’s rushing attack.
As for the offensive struggles, Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley took accountability for the rut that Tech found themselves in.
“I gotta be more aggressive as a play-caller. Again, at the end of the day this comes back to me,” Kittley said. “We gotta be a lot better on offense to win that game last saturday. So I gotta be more aggressive this week and take some shots down the field and try to hit our spots in the run game when we can.”
Kittley also said the offense needs to improve upon their timing, maintain their pace throughout the game while limiting the amount of three-and-outs.
In reference to the season opener, Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said his team lacked discipline recording multiple game-shifting penalties and struggled to fill pass rushing lanes.
When looking ahead to this week's matchup against Oregon’s senior dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix, DeRuyter said mistakes in the pass-rushing lanes need to be limited.
“... He does a great job of if the play down field was not there, extending the play, if it’s still not there, taking it and running it and making big plays,” DeRuyter said. “That’s where you’ve got to really limit the damage that’s done by someone like that.”
Nix ranked top 15 in passing yards and first in rushing touchdowns amongst all collegiate quarterbacks during his 2022 campaign. DeRuyter went on to say that depending on who you asked, Nix is labeled as the top senior quarterback in the nation.
Before the matchup with the Ducks, McGuire says Tech’s 1973 football team will be honored at Jones AT&T Stadium in a pregame ceremony. The 1973 Red Raiders, led by then-head coach Jim Carlen, went 11-1 in a season that culminated in a Gator Bowl victory over Tennessee.
Tech will face Oregon at Jones AT&T stadium, 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 to open the Red Raiders home schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.