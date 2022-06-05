Texas Tech baseball advanced to the Statesboro Regional final with a 3-1 victory over Georgia Southern at J.I. Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. The Red Raiders scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning and hung on for the rest of the afternoon to earn their second straight elimination game.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris got his second start in three days start after his outing against Notre Dame on Friday was cut short due to a weather delay. He tossed a third of an inning against the Fighting Irish, surrendering two earned runs on three hits while walking one.
He bounced back against the regional host Georgia Southern, limiting the Eagles to four hits in six innings of work. Morris' only blemish was a throwing error with two outs in the third inning that scored Georgia Southern's only run of the game.
GSU starter Danny Madden kept the Red Raiders at bay until he surrendered a pair of hits followed by a pair of walks in the fourth inning.
Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell led off with a single and sophomore second baseman Jace Jung followed with a base hit of his own. Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman drew a walk to load the bases and Madden walked senior shortstop Kurt Wilson to score Stilwell from third and tie the game at one.
Freshman right fielder Owen Washburn took the lead with a sacrifice fly the following at bat and freshman catcher Hudson White gave Tech some breathing room with a two-out RBI single.
The Eagles had their chances but the Tech bullpen pitched three shutout innings in relief of Morris, with Georgia Southern ultimately leaving eight runners on base.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to send the Red Raiders to the regional final.
To make it out of Statesboro, Tech will have to defeat Notre Dame twice, with its first opportunity coming later today at 7 p.m. eastern (6 p.m. central). The Fighting Irish won their first matchup with the Red Raiders 3-2 on Friday.
