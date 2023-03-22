The Texas Tech softball team returned home to Rocky Johnson Field Wednesday evening and closed non-conference play with a 8-0 shutout win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover got the start for the Red Raiders in the victory, improving her undefeated record to 13-0 on the season. Junior shortstop Arriana Villa propelled Tech’s offense in the win, putting up three RBI’s in a 1-3 day at the plate.
Villa spoke about the team’s performance throughout the season and the mentality going into conference play.
“This (win) marks our 50 percentile so we have 50 percent wins,” Villa said. “We’re the underdogs and nobody is expecting us to do anything so we're just hoping to make noise and interrupt as many teams as we can.”
Villa broke the scoreless tie for the Red Raiders with a two-run homer to left center field to put Tech up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Junior third baseman Abbie Orrick tacked on a third run the following inning with a sacrifice fly.
Senior first-baseman Ellie Bailey drilled a two-run homer out to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to increase Tech’s lead to 5-0.
Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning including a fielder’s choice RBI from Villa put the run rule into effect and gave Tech the victory, 8-0.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke on reaching 26 wins and what it means for the team heading into conference play.
“This was a big win for the program tonight to reach that milestone and now we go straight into Big 12 play,” Snider said. “Now it’s an opportunity for us every game we play to take some ball games and keep working towards what we are after here.”
Tech is set to begin conference play Thursday afternoon, facing off against the Texas Longhorns at 4:30 p.m in Austin.
