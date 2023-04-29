The Texas Tech track and field team stayed home this weekend to compete in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout at the Terry and Linda Fuller Track Complex. The first day was led by the men’s discus team, with redshirt senior Malin Smith participating on the women's side, while day two saw graduate student Courtney Lindsey lead the men’s 200-meter sprint and junior Ruta Lasmane make her 2023 debut for women’s long jump.
Three Tech throwers placed in the top-8 of the men's discus event, led by junior Devin Roberson. The junior's best throw ended up at 59.55 meters, which came on his fifth throw. Senior Jacob Mechler placed fourth, reaching a personal best throw of 56.17 meters, while junior Konner Wood finished eighth at 51.37 meters.
Smith was the only representative for the women's discus event, finishing third with a distance of 53.52 meters.
On the second day, Lindsey led the Red Raiders in the 200-meter sprint, clocking in a wind-legal time of 19.94. The graduate student got second place, behind a time of 19.79. In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Sylvia Schulz finished third with a time of 57.08. The time ranked second in program history and gave Schulz the top two times in the event.
On the women's side, the first team All-American Lasmane made her 2023 debut in the long jump, the junior's first action since the last year's NCAA outdoor meet. Lasmane registered a mark of 13.85 meters, which placed second. Sophomore Onaara Obamuwagun was right behind her in third with a personal best of 13.73 meters.
Other notable finishes on the second day included Wood's third-place finish in the hammer throw event. For the first time in the junior's career, Wood launched the hammer over 60 meters with an official mark of 61.64 meters.
Tech head coach Wes Kittley talked about the overall performances this weekend and the confidence that's building up into the Big 12 Championship.
“I want those kids to gain some really big confidence like, “Hey, I'm starting to get better at the end of the year, and we have conference next week,'” Kittley said. “I'll be honest, I'm always skeptical until we do it right but I know what we can do. Today made me feel a lot better”.
The Red Raiders will have one week off before the Big 12 Championship in Norman, Oklahoma, May 12-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.