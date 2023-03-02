A trio of Red Raiders were honored by the Big 12 on Thursday, as head track and field coach Wes Kittley, junior Caleb Dean and freshman Antione Andrews were recipients of Big 12 Indoor Track and Field season awards.
Kittley was awarded Men’s Coach of the Year for the third time, as he led Tech’s men's track and field team to their third conference title in six years last weekend.
Dean, who set the Big 12 meet record in the 60 meter hurdles at 7.52 seconds, was recognized as the Men’s Performer of the Year. The Maryland transfer brought versatility to the Red Raiders and competed in an abundance of events.
Andrews earned the men's Outstanding Freshman of the Year award for his performance in the 60 meter hurdles, owning the fourth-fastest time in the country in the event. Andrews is the only freshman in the country to place in the top 16 in the 60 meter hurdles.
Tech earned all three awards possible for the men's in the Big 12 conference. The Red Raiders will now look ahead to the National Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
