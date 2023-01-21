Texas Tech men's basketball was on the wrong end of a second-half collapse once again, falling to No. 13 Kansas State 68-58 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders by 40-25 in the final 20 minutes, while going 16-19 in the half.
After scoring 16 of the final 18 points of the first half, the Red Raiders enjoyed a five-point lead heading into the break. Freshman guard Pop Isaacs capped off the run with a buzzer-beating half-court shot, one of his three made three-pointers against the Wildcats.
Kansas State's first-half offense was paced by senior guard Markquis Nowell, who erupted for 12 points on 4-8 three-point shooting, while adding three assists.
The Wildcats took over in the second half, even with Tech extending its lead to eight with 13:20 remaining. Kansas State embarked on a 11-0 run to erase the deficit, followed by a 10-0 run less than three minutes later.
K-State's 10-0 run coincided with a nearly seven-minute scoring drought for the Red Raiders. By the time senior big man Fardaws Aimaq ended the scoreless stretch with a layup, it was a 60-52 Kansas State lead with 1:54 remaining.
Tech shot 11-40 (28 percent) from the field in the second half, including a 3-20 (15 percent) clip from three-point range. On the Kansas State side, star forward Keyontae Johnson emerged in the final 20 minutes, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
The Wildcats finished the job without much trouble, prevailing 68-58 to improve to 11-0 at home. The loss dropped Tech to 0-7 in Big 12 play, good enough for dead last in the conference.
Up next for Mark Adams' team is a home showdown against 1-5 West Virginia.
