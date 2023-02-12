The final game of the Maverick Invitational was a large win for Texas Tech softball, as the Red Raiders beat Tulsa 12-1. Tech concluded the tournament 1-1 against UT Arlington and 2-1 against Tulsa.
Junior infielder Abbie Orrick opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a home run to left field. The runs didn't stop after Orrick’s long ball, as the Red Raiders scored seven more runs to make the score 8-0 going into the top of the second inning 8-0.
Tulsa scored one run at the top of the second inning, but Tech kept scoring with a home run over the center field fence from fifth year outfielder Peyton Blythe at the bottom of the second. Tech earned two more runs at the bottom of the second and at the bottom of the third to close out Tulsa in the fifth inning 12-1.
Fifth year Makinzy Herzog pitched 2.0 innings and finished with five strikeouts, one walk and zero earned runs. Orrick led the team with three RBIs.
At a 3-2 record, Tech is set to play Buffalo on Feb. 16 to kick off the UTEP Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.