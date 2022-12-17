Texas Tech men's basketball defeated Jackson State, 102-52, at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Five different Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by junior D'Maurian Williams' 17.
It was all Texas Tech from the jump, as the Red Raiders' lead was up to double digits within the first six minutes of the game. Jackson State didn't do itself any favors, committing 10 turnovers over the same time period.
The Red Raiders ended the first half on a 23-1 run en route to their highest scoring half of the season (52), according to Tech Athletics. Notably, junior forward KJ Allen led all scorers with a career-high of 13 points on 6-6 shooting at the half; Allen entered the game with 18 points on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tigers finished the half with 18 turnovers, which Tech turned into 26 points. In contrast, Jackson State finished the opening half with zero points off turnovers.
Tech cruised the rest of the way, as the Red Raiders shot 10-20 from behind the three-point line en route to a season-high 13 triples, according to Tech Athletics. D'Maurian Williams contributed all five of his threes in the second half as the junior finished with a season-high 17 points.
Along from Williams, four other Red Raiders scored in double figures against Jackson State: Kevin Obanor (16), KJ Allen (15), Jaylon Tyson (11) and De'Vion Harmon (10).
Tech's 102 points marked a season-high and its most under head coach Mark Adams, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have two home contests before their conference opener against TCU in Fort Worth Dec. 31: against Houston Christian Dec. 21, and South Carolina State Dec. 27.
