The No. 9 seed Texas Tech men's basketball team was eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament in blowout fashion, falling to No. 8 West Virginia, 78-62, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers led by 23 at one point in the second half as they improved to 2-1 against the Red Raiders.
Fifth-year senior Kedrian Johnson led the way for Bob Huggins' team with 20 points, one of three Mountaineers to record at least 17 points. Pop Isaacs (15 points), Kevin Obanor (14) and De'Vion Harmon (14) combined for over half of the Red Raiders' points in an ugly loss.
The Red Raiders' NCAA Tournament hopes were on the line and they played like it early, jumping out to a 9-2 lead. Tech's energy radiated on both ends of the floor, with seven of their first 13 points coming on fast-breaks.
Tech's intensity dwindled as the first 20 minutes unraveled, committing nine first-half turnovers which turned into 11 West Virginia points.
The Mountaineers clawed back behind a pair of Erik Stevenson three-pointers and took their first lead after Emmitt Matthew Jr. scored a fast-break layup at the 10:40 mark.
After dropping 16 and 27 points in his first meetings with the Red Raiders, Stevenson scored 13 points in his Big 12 Tournament debut, including 13 in the first half.
An 8-0 run propelled the Mountaineers to a 31-24 lead with 5:01 remaining in the half, which ballooned to 43-30 at the 1:45 mark. The Red Raiders scored the final five points of the half on back-to-back buckets from guards Pop Isaacs and De'Vion Harmon and carried an eight-point deficit into the locker room.
The game got away from the Red Raiders quickly coming out of the break, as they struggled mightily from the floor. Tech shot a putrid 23 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes after shooting 52 percent in the first half, landing at a 36.4 percentage for the game.
Stevenson's jumper with 6:49 remaining extended West Virginia's lead to a game-high 21 points and despite a late Tech run, the Mountaineers maintained a comfortable lead to hand Tech its fourth straight loss, 78-62.
The Mountaineers move on to face No. 1 Kansas on Thursday, while the Red Raiders are left with plenty of questions heading into the offseason.
