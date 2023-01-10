Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 against Big 12 foes with an 84-50 loss to No. 14 Iowa State, Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Red Raiders fell behind 39-20 by halftime, and Iowa State's lead was never threatened as the Cyclones cruised to their fourth straight win.
The Red Raiders entered the game 0-3 against AP Top 25 opponents, and they simply looked outmatched against the Cyclones, even with the return of starters Pop Isaacs and Daniel Batcho. Tech finished the first half with 13 turnovers, including 6 from the front court tandem of Batcho and super senior Kevin Obanor.
After seeing their deficit cut to two points as late as 8:17 left in the first half, Iowa State finished the first 20 minutes with separate 9-0 and 11-0 runs to give the Cyclones a comfortable 39-20 lead heading into the break.
A three-pointer from Tech's Jaylon Tyson broke up the two runs, and marked the second of two first-half threes from the Red Raiders. The Cyclones shot a blistering 7-13 from three-point range in the first half, including a combined 5-8 effort from Caleb Grill and Gabe Kalsheur.
Kalsheur poured in 10 more points in the second half, as the senior finished with a season-high 25 points on 10-14 shooting (5-6 from three).
Tech managed to cut its deficit to 15 early in the second half, but it all Iowa State from there on out, as the Cyclones outscored the Red Raiders 34-15 in the game's final 15 minutes.
In their returns to the court after a one-game absence, freshman guard Pop Isaacs finished with 10 points on 3-13 shooting (1-9 from three) for Tech, while sophomore big man Daniel Batcho scored as many points (four) as turnovers in the loss.
The loss marked Tech's biggest under second-year head coach Mark Adams, as he will look to right the ship heading into a matchup against No. 10 Texas in Austin.
