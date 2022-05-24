With 54 regular season games in tow, Texas Tech baseball will begin postseason play at the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The No. 2 seed Red Raiders will take on No. 7 seed Kansas State at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tech is no stranger to playing at Globe Life Field, home field of the Texas Rangers. The Red Raiders' season began at the ballpark as a participant in the 2022 College Baseball Showdown, which they finished 1-2. Their lone win came in the season opener against Michigan, when freshman right fielder Owen Washburn pulled a walk-off RBI single to the right field corner to give Tech a 7-6 victory.
Sophomore second baseman and projected first-round MLB draft pick Jace Jung compared Globe Life Field to Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, the site of last year's Big 12 tournament.
"It was way different than this place where you don't have to worry about the weather," Jung said, referring to Globe Life Field's retractable roof. "Last year, we were supposed to play TCU at seven o'clock, (it) got cancelled because of some storm and had to play nine o'clock the next morning."
"It's awesome, the fans show up here for Texas Tech. Just an awesome atmosphere in general," he added. "Any big-league park you go to, it's gonna be fun."
While Tech finished the regular season 36-18 and received a No. 8 ranking in D1Baseball's most recent Top 25 rankings, the possibility of hosting a sixth straight NCAA regional shrunk in last week's series loss to Oklahoma.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock acknowledged the importance of this week's tournament as it pertains to playoff implications, but said he is more concerned about how the team plays game-to-game.
"I wouldn't say it's not on the mind of anybody, but within the game, I don't know if it needs to be on your mind," Tadlock said. "If you can go play good, you make some decisions harder for some people towards the end of the weekend."
The first obstacle in the Red Raiders' path is the Kansas State Wildcats, who Tech swept in the two teams' regular season series at Rip Griffin Park. Jung capped off the weekend with a walk-off two-run home run to secure the Tech's first Big 12 sweep of the season.
Despite the regular season success against the Wildcats, Tadlock said he isn't overlooking the matchup. He highlighted K-State right fielder Dylan Phillips, who finished his series against Tech 4-12, as a key contributor.
"They play the game really aggressive ... obviously those games could have gone either way through that weekend," Tadlock said. "You're gonna have to go earn the right to win."
Tadlock said that Tech will most likely start freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina against the Wildcats. In seven starts this season, Molina accumulated a 5.03 ERA while recording 40 strike outs.
Prior to its first open practice on Tuesday, multiple Tech players were recognized in the conference's annual postseason awards. Seven Red Raiders were named to All-Big 12 teams, led by First Team honorees sophomore second baseman Jace Jung and junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell. Birdsell was also named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and freshman catcher Hudson White took home Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
