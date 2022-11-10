For nearly everyone in the Texas Tech men’s basketball program, the Nov. 7 season opener against Northwestern State couldn’t come soon enough. The exception was head coach Mark Adams, who would unsurprisingly prefer more time to clean up a few things.
“Everybody’s happy except me, I wanted about three more weeks of practice before we have to tip it off … but it’s here,” Adams said with a smirk. “It’ll be good to get out there and get (the players) some game experience at home … they’re gonna play hard, I hope they play well.”
It’s easy to see why Adams would want more preparation time. Only three players remain from his inaugural season as head coach: forwards Kevin Obanor and KJ Allen and sophomore center Daniel Batcho. Of the trio, Obanor is the only returning starter from last year’s Sweet 16 roster.
Obanor gave some insight in his leadership style as he enters his fifth season of Division l basketball.
“First I gotta mentor myself and lead myself before I can lead others,” Obanor said. “I know when I was younger, there’s times that you can get hard on yourself (and) be your own biggest critic … I had to tell the guys it’s a game of runs and I believe in you.”
Though Obanor is perhaps the most familiar face to Red Raider fans, it has been the towering Batcho hearing the most praises from the coaching staff.
With heralded transfer big man Fardaws Aimaq set to miss the entirety of non-conference play, the Frenchman is slated for a larger role in the 2022-23 season after receiving inconsistent minutes as a freshman.
Adams didn’t mince words when asked about the sophomore’s growth on the hardwood.
“He’s just a completely different player and I think everybody will be impressed and surprised to see his progress,” Adams said. “I think that Daniel’s got a chance to play in the NBA in the next couple years, he’s improved that much.”
After being led by a cast of newcomers a season ago, Tech attacked the transfer portal once again this offseason. The Red Raiders added five players via the portal, though sophomore Jaylon Tyson was present on Tech’s bench throughout last season after transferring from Texas in December of 2021.
Oregon transfer De’Vion Harmon is the elder statesman of the newcomers, with Tech being his third stop in his collegiate career. Harmon has averaged at least one steal per game in each of his three collegiate seasons, including a career-high 1.3 last season, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams spoke on the impact Harmon has had during his short time in Lubbock.
“His personality is important, his leadership will be as well,” Adams said. “He’s a warrior and he has come in and bought in and been coachable … he’ll be a key ingredient to the success of this team.”
The Red Raiders have been nearly unbeatable within the friendly confines of United Supermarkets Arena in recent seasons, taking a 23-game home win streak into the 2022 season.
Adams called the raucous environment at the arena a “tradition” and expressed his gratitude to be playing there half of the season.
“We talked a lot about protecting our house … Our fans expect it and our staff certainly does,” Adams said. “It’s a remarkable place to coach and to get out on the floor and play in … We want to keep that home court advantage alive and hopefully undefeated.”
Despite being one of the final 16 programs standing a season ago, the Red Raiders were tabbed as the No. 25 team in the nation by the Associated Press to start the year. Tech was even less favorable in its own conference, being voted fifth (along with Oklahoma State) in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.
Obanor said the Red Raiders are going to keep the same mentality regardless of what number is in front of their name.
“I’m just here to play basketball and leave Tech better than when I found it,” Obanor said. “At the end of the day, they gotta put their shoes on just as we do and may the tougher team win.”
