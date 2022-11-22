Texas Tech men’s basketball got back on track with a 70-38 win over Louisville Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game marked the Red Raiders second in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational after dropping their first against No. 10 Creighton.
Super-senior forward Kevin Obanor was one of two Red Raiders to finish in double-figures with 15 points, matching a season high set against Louisiana Tech Nov. 14, according to Tech Athletics.
Redshirt sophomore forward Daniel Batcho finished one point shy of his second double-double this season, tallying nine points to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds.
Tech shrugged off the offensive struggles from the second half of the Creighton game and opened Tuesday’s contest on an 11-3 run. Seven points from sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson fueled another run that propelled the Red Raiders to a 32-13 lead at the break.
After scoring the opening basket of the game, the Cardinals found the bottom of the net three times after— shooting a meager 4-23 from the field in the first half.
A 25-0 burst beginning in the first half extended into the second for Tech and Louisville did not get its next points until 14:13 left in the second half.
The Cardinals struggled to find any offensive rhythm throughout the contest and shot 22 percent from the field, the lowest clip in their first five games, according to Louisville Athletics.
Junior guard D’Maurian Williams was Tech’s second double-digit scorer, with all 10 of his points coming in the second half of play, a season high for the transfer out of Gardner-Webb.
It was a stout performance from the fabled Tech defense, which held the Cardinals to 38 points, the lowest of any opposing team this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will close out their trip to Maui in the tournament’s fifth place game Wednesday and will await the winner of Ohio State and Cincinnati.
