Texas Tech men’s basketball closed out its opening non-conference home stretch with a 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech Monday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead as they opened the contest on an 8-0 run. Super-senior forward Kevin Obanor led Tech in the opening half, tallying 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Red Raiders maintained a double-digit lead for much of the first half, but a late 10-2 burst from the Bulldogs brought the game within five points at intermission.
Turnover woes continued to plague Tech, as the Red Raiders amassed 12 in the first half of action. This mark matched Tech’s total in its previous contest against Texas Southern, according to Tech Athletics.
Following the final buzzer, Tech head coach Mark Adams spoke about the team’s ongoing struggles of taking care of the ball.
“We were our worst enemy, now give LA Tech a lot of credit, they got back into the game, but we had so many turnovers and got sloppy with the ball,” Adams said. “We just started making home run plays and took some bad shots, but it’s just early and we’ve got so many young kids on the team, it’s a lot of growing pains.”
A 14-1 run from the Red Raiders brought the gap back to double-digits after the Bulldogs reduced the deficit to two points early in the half.
Despite being ailed by turnovers throughout the bout, Tech was able to find success shooting the ball, specifically from beyond the arc. The Red Raiders shot a mark of 39 percent from behind the three-point line, a step up from 29.4% against Texas Southern, according to Tech Athletics.
A late push from the Bulldogs brought the game within single-digits once again, but a last ditch effort fell short. Pacing Louisiana Tech in scoring was guard Cobe Williams with 16 points, matching his tally in the Bulldogs first game of the season, according to Louisiana Tech Athletics.
Obanor and senior guard De’Vion Harmon led the way for Tech with 15 points each. Harmon is now the fourth Red Raider to at least tie the team-lead in scoring throughout the first three games.
Adams touched on the importance of Obanor and Harmon’s play and how they have affected the team.
“This team in the past, this program’s tradition has been built on older guys, experienced players, so having (De’Vion) come in with the experience he has, and K.O. back … it’s desperately needed with so many young guys,” Adams said.
Aside from his output on the offensive end of the floor, Harmon also led Tech in steals with four on the night, the most by a single Red Raider in any game this season.
Freshman guard Pop Isaacs spoke about Harmon’s leadership and how he kept the team composed under duress.
“(De’Vion), he’s a really good leader, he told us in the huddle ‘Stay calm, everything’s gonna come together.’ He’s a senior, has experience, so no doubt that was huge for us tonight,” Isaacs said.
Up next for Tech is a trip to Hawaii where it will compete in the much anticipated Maui Jim Invitational. The Red Raiders’ opening contest for the tournament will be against Creighton at 1:30 p.m Nov. 21.
