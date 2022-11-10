Texas Tech men's basketball continued its non-conference slate with a 78-54 win over Texas Southern University Thursday night at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders led a balanced scoring attack with 40 of their 78 points coming inside the paint.
Tech saw both members of its front court (Daniel Batcho and Kevin Obanor) pick up two fouls within the first 13 minutes of the game, forcing head coach Mark Adams grab from his bench early and often against the Tigers.
Still, Tech managed to maintain a 17-14 rebounding advantage heading into halftime. Adams described the difference in Tech's approach without the two big men and praised his players' ability to step up.
"It's an adjustment, we did look really small out there," Adams said. "Robert (Jennings) gave some valuable minute and KJ (Allen), and then we had to move Jaylon Tyson around (and) move him in kind of a four spot ... We'll be in those situations again so it was good experience for us."
For the second straight game, 11 different Red Raiders contributed to the scoring effort, led by 13 points from both Obanor and Jaylon Tyson.
Adams said the impact from his team across the roster has made it somewhat challenging for Tech's coaching staff to assess.
"It shows you the depth of this team ... we've got a lot of guys that do a lot of things well," Adams said of the offensive balance. "It'd make it a lot easier on our coaching staff if some of these guys would go ahead and separate themselves ... I thought De'Vion Harmon was a guy that separated himself: zero turnovers, made a lot of big plays on defense and had a lot of energy and leadership."
Freshman guard Pop Isaacs was responsible for four of Tech's 12 turnovers against the Tigers, increasing his season total to a team-high nine, according to Tech Athletics.
Harmon said he empathizes with his backcourt mate as he adjusts to the college game.
"I remember when I was a freshman at Oklahoma. I feel like every day was tough," Harmon said. "This is two games and (we) probably got 38 more to go, so we’re all just getting our feet wet … we’re just gonna keep getting better.”
The Red Raiders pulled away in the second half, leading by as much as 32 with over three minutes remaining in the game. Senior forward Kevin Obanor led the team with nine points in the half.
Obanor said he tries to let the game come to him regardless of how he's feeling on the court.
"(I) didn't do nothing special, just playing the right way ... that's the whole goal," Obanor said. "Just trying to get in where I fit in and let everything happen naturally."
Tech finishes its three-game home stand Monday against Louisiana Tech.
