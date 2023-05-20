After games one and two between Kansas and Texas Tech featured late-inning dramatics, the Red Raiders handedly took care of business in the series rubber match, launching a season-high five home runs to defeat the Jayhawks, 15-1, in run-rule fashion Saturday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Three of the five dingers were courtesy of redshirt freshman Kevin Bazzell, who launched his eighth, ninth and 10th homers of the year in the first, fifth and sixth innings, respectively. He became the first Red Raider since fellow third baseman Parker Kelly to hit three home runs in a game; Kelly accomplished the feat March 5, 2022 against Merrimack College.
"Was kind of wondering why I was here and not (Bazzell)," senior designated hitter Ty Coleman jokingly said at the postgame press conference. "He's one of the best pure hitters I've been around. Been around a bunch of guys that have hit at a very high level, and he's one of the top ones that I've seen, for sure. It's fun to watch him hit every day."
Bazzell's five RBIs were only surpassed by Hudson White's six, as the sophomore added two home runs of his own, including a grand slam off Kansas starter Gavin Brasosky to make it a 6-0 Tech lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Red Raiders continued to pour it on from there, adding a run in the second inning before scoring three in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth.
The scoring outburst allowed freshman starter Zane Petty to earn his third win of the season, as the lanky right-hander struck out a career-high six batters across five scoreless innings.
"It helps any pitcher," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said of the strong offensive production. "Any time you can go get a guy runs, it allows him to kind of free it up and attack the strike zone. So yeah, absolutely I think it helps all of them."
The Jayhawks added their lone run in the seventh inning with an RBI double from former Red Raider Sam Hunt, but that was it as Tech cruised to its 30th home win of the season.
Tech finished the regular season 37-19, including a 12-12 mark in conference play, and now looks forward to the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where Tadlock's squad will try to solidify its NCAA Regional chances.
"(Former Texas baseball coach) Augie Garrido always said 'if you're 20 wins over your losses, you're in a pretty good spot.' And so that'd be two wins, right?," Tadlock said. "To me, what can we do? We can control what we can control: go play good baseball and win the day. You get yourself in trouble in this game when you start counting things. I mean the most simple thing is to go play and play right where your feet are."
The eight-team tournament is slated to kick off Wednesday, with Tech entering as the No. 6 seed.
Senior day
Prior to first pitch, six Tech baseball seniors were recognized in front of 3,976 attendees. Three of the six cracked the starting lineup in left fielder Nolen Hester, designated hitter Ty Coleman and right fielder Zac Vooletich, while bullpen arms Bo Blessie, Ethan Coombes and Garrett Crowley went unused in the regular-season finale.
#TexasTech head coach Tim Tadlock on the 2023 senior class: pic.twitter.com/cgoZ2ZJ0cF— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 20, 2023
Hester reached in all five plate appearances and Vooletich drove in a pair of runs, while Coleman went hitless for the third straight game. Hester, who joined the Red Raiders from Wofford College prior to the 2023 season, spoke on what he's enjoyed most in his lone season in Lubbock.
"I knew some of these guys going in, I've gotten to know everybody else over the course of the season. Just a really, really fun group of people to play with and that's probably the thing I've enjoyed most," Hester said. "Pretty good hitter's ballpark, wind blows out a lot. Just a fun place to hit in and I've enjoyed every second of it."
Both Vooletich and Coleman, who finished out their final two collegiate years at Tech, said they preferred the day's focus be on the game, not the pregame festivities.
"I didn't want to make it sentimental about anything. Yeah, it's a realization of it's one last time at home with these guys, but I didn't want to make it there as the main focus," Coleman said. "Wanted to just go have fun and play our brand of baseball."
