The No. 4 Red Raiders were unable to avoid being swept by Texas Christian University when they lost the series finale 11-3 on Saturday. With a win, Tech could have surpassed TCU for the third-best conference record in the Big 12.
Instead, the Red Raiders were swept by a Big 12 team for the first time this season and fell to 27-12 overall and 7-5 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Neither team committed an error in a sound defensive Big 12 game, but Tech was unable to get the win despite entering the contest 22-6 when recording less than two errors.
No Red Raiders recorded more than one hit, as Tech was out-hit by TCU 12-7 despite just two more plate appearances.
Super-senior utility player Easton Murrell, sophomore infielder Jace Jung and sophomore outfielder Sam Hunt all recorded an RBI while super-senior infielder Parker Kelly was the only Red Raider with two or more runs. Kelly was also the only Tech player who struck out twice.
The Red Raiders’ bats struggled early, with a walk in the first frame responsible for their sole man on base in the first four innings.
Meanwhile, TCU jumped out to a 2-0 lead after sophomore first baseman Reed Spenrath hit a home run in the second inning and an RBI single in the third, and Tech’s starting pitcher Chase Hampton was pulled after giving up another RBU single in the fourth inning.
Hampton, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Kilgore, finished his eighth start of the season with seven allowed hits, one strikeout and 41 strikes in 65 pitches.
He was relieved by Tech’s redshirt-freshman lefty Jamie Hitt, who entered the game with two outs and a runner on first but retired the side in just two pitches.
TCU had brought home a run in each of the past three innings when Tech’s super-senior utility player Kurt Wilson came to the plate to start the fifth inning, yet the Red Raiders were still looking for their first hit.
Wilson found it, making contact on the first pitch with a double down the left field line.
Wilson was tagged out trying to reach third base two at-bats later, but TCU’s super-senior pitcher Brett Walker then lost a full-count battle with Tech’s Hunt and walked the redshirt-freshman to put runners on first and second base.
Walker exchanged some words with the home plate umpire Jeffrey Henrichs after walking Hunt — obviously upset with the call — before hitting the following two Red Raiders to load the bases and walk home Tech’s first run.
Walker had a short meeting with TCU’s manager Kirk Saarloos after surrendering the run, but he stayed in the game and battled junior catcher Cole Stilwell to a 3-2 count before Stilwell grounded out to retire the side.
Hitt, coming off his successful relief appearance in the prior inning, recorded Tech’s first 1-2-3 inning of the game with three ground outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After Tech’s offense turned in a scoreless sixth inning, it took just three batters to load the bases against Hitt in the bottom of sixth with two walks and a single. Tadlock then pulled Hitt for sophomore Trendan Parish, who struck out his first batter but gave up three more runs before ending the inning.
Tech’s junior left fielder Zac Vooletich started the seventh inning with a double, and Jung brought him home with an RBI single to right field. TCU brought in senior relief pitcher Augie Mihlbauer at the beginning of the inning, but needed another pitching change to end the inning.
Tech also made a pitching change in the seventh inning after Parish loaded the bases and then walked TCU’s sophomore Sam Thompson to extend the Horned Frogs lead to 7-2. After 22 pitches including three strikeouts, sophomore Derek Bridges relieved Parish.
Bridges was unable to stop the bleeding, giving up a double that added three runs to TCU’s total before retiring the side with a strikeout.
Tech’s first two batters of the eighth inning were unable to get on base, but Kelly then hit a single and was brought home by Hunt’s double.
Bridges was pulled for sophomore Brandon Beckel in the eighth inning, who struck out two of his first three batters before giving up an RBI triple. He struck out the next batter and the Red Raiders’ entered the top of the ninth inning needing at least eight runs to avoid their 12th loss of the season.
Jung got on base with a two-out walk, but junior Ty Coleman followed by grounding out into a double play to end the game.
The Red Raiders will be on the road again on Tuesday when they take on the University of New Mexico at 4 p.m. in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tech has yet to win a midweek series in April, and they’ll have some extra motivation for their matchup with UNM after going 0-4 in the past week after losing to the University of Oklahoma on April 12 and then being out-scored 22-10 in a sweep by TCU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.