The No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team will open a five-game road trip with three games against Kansas in Lawrence over the weekend. The series will feature a 6 p.m. Friday night start along with two matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Red Raiders are coming into the series after a mid-week series sweep against Stephen F. Austin, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders outscored the Lumberjacks 32-6 in the two-game affair.
After the mid-week series, the Red Raiders sit at 22-5 and will have the opportunity to improve on their 2-1 Big 12 conference record against the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks are coming into the series with 9-14 overall record and opened Big 12 play 0-3 against No. 6 Oklahoma State last weekend according to Kansas Athletics. Kansas is coming off a 14-2 win over Wichita State during the mid-week.
Tech carries one of the most potent offenses in the country, and the 32 runs they scored against SFA during the mid-week moved them to third most runs scored in the nation, according to the NCAA. The Red Raiders have plated 262 runs in 27 games this season.
Kansas has scored the least amount of runs in the conference, according to Big 12 sports. The Jayhawks have a .728 on-base plus slugging percentage compared to the Red Raiders .908 mark in the category.
Kansas also holds the highest team ERA in the conference with a mark of 5.77, according to Big 12 sports. The Red Raiders are fifth in the conference with a 4.42 team mark.
The Red Raiders will send their weekend trio of starting pitchers that includes freshman Mason Molina, junior Andrew Morris and junior Brandon Birdsell.
Morris is coming off his six-inning, seven strikeout performance against No. 8 Texas on Friday Mar. 25 which earned him the latest Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award, according to Tech Athletics.
Meanwhile, Birdsell carries a 2.70 ERA this season and averages 15 strikeouts per nine innings, according to Tech Athletics. The junior is leading the conference in strikeouts per nine innings.
The series will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
