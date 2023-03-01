No. 24 Texas Tech baseball swept Air Force 18-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Tech expanded its win streak to 10 and remains undefeated. Junior designated hitter Drew Woodcox produced six RBIs and Tech pitchers took control on the mound.
Woodcox put the Red Raiders up early on the scoreboard with an RBI triple and scored junior third baseman Austin Green, redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell and fifth-year senior left fielder Nolen Hester.
Woodcox dominated the plate with three at-bat appearances, two runs, two hits, 1 home run and six RBIs.
Woodcox said his approach at the plate was to stay calm, making it an essential part of his performance.
“My approach today was, ‘I’m just gonna see the ball as deep as I can, I’m gonna try not to do too much at the plate,’” Woodcox said. “I just needed to stay within myself and just kind of calm down on the box a little bit.”
Woodcox also commented about the team’s synergy and how impactful it can be.
“We have a lot of potential and we’re still figuring out some approach (to) things. I think if we can put it all together then it’d be really exciting to watch,” Woodcox said.
Tech’s offense dominated the plate, allowing their work to speak. Green went 2-2, Woodcox went 3-5 and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash went 5-6. The trio combined 10 hits, 10 runs, three base on balls and 10 RBIs.
Tech right-hand pitchers would again have a productive afternoon at the mound. Freshman Jacob Rogers and junior Jase Lopez worked three hits, one run, 1 error, one base on ball and four strikeouts.
Later in the game, senior left-hand pitcher Garrett Crowley and freshman right-hand pitchers Zane Petty and Cade McGarrh finished off the inning with a combined work of four hits, two runs, one error, three base on balls and three strikeouts.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said the rotation of eight pitchers for the game benefited the team.
“It’s those four guys, (Brendan Lysik, Jack Livingstone, Cade McGarrh and Dax Dathe) and so those guys are going to help us,” Tadock said. “All of them can pitch, all of them can throw strikes. Probably had some nerves going today, but they’ll all come around and pitch fine.”
The Falcons only answered at the top of the second, fourth, sixth and eighth inning, but it was not enough to stop the Red Raiders' threat.
At the bottom of the eighth inning, freshman outfielder Jeric Curtis singled up the middle and scored Kash to provide a cushion for the Red Raiders. With one more chance of redemption, the Falcons only put in one run at the top of the eighth inning.
The Red Raiders will be back in action for the Shriners Children’s College Classic on Friday against Rice at Minute Maid Park. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m.
