When Texas Tech and Abilene Christian left Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene on April 25 amid a lighting delay, the Wildcats were adding onto a six-run fourth inning and the Red Raiders had yet to record a hit.
The Wildcats tacked on three more runs when play resumed Tuesday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, but that would be it, as the Red Raiders came alive with 15 unanswered runs — eighth in the seventh inning, seven in the eighth — to prevail, 15-11, and secure their largest comeback since 2019.
"There's 27 outs in a game," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "We're not easy to get out when huys are moving on the right pitch and really just letting the next guy do their job ... . We can be really tough to pitch to, and I think we showed that tonight."
#TexasTech head coach Tim Tadlock on the Red Raiders’ 15-11 win in game one of today’s doubleheader against Abilene Christian, which they trailed 9-0 after six innings: pic.twitter.com/kXJZrdYkN5— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 10, 2023
After the Wildcats struck for three runs off Tech reliever Brendan Girton across the fifth and sixth innings, the Red Raiders were effectively shut down to start the day by starting pitcher Max Huffling, who retired the final 11 innings he faced before play halted in Abilene. The lefty took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, where he worked his way out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam and kept the Red Raiders off the board until seventh.
That's where things unraveled for Huffling, as the first three batters of the frame reached, including first baseman Gavin Kash, who took Huffling deep for a two-run home run to end the shutout. The dinger was Kash's 22nd of the year, moving the sophomore into sole possession of third on the program all-time single-season home run list.
The homer paved the way for an early exit for Huffling, who surrendered two more runs following Kash's blast, and allowed the Red Raiders to unleash on ACU's bullpen. They tagged reliever Adam Stephenson for three more runs in the frame, capped by Austin Green's two-run home run, the second baseman's ninth of the year and second from the right side of the plate.
"We know we gotta walk out there and hit the ball really well to win every day, and I think that's exactly what we did" senior left field Nolen Hester said of the offensive production. "Everybody swung the bat really good today, really good play discipline. Didn't make it any easier on those guys one bit."
The eighth inning saw another rally, as the Red Raiders poured across seven more runs including their third home run of the day, as freshman catcher Dylan Maxcey barreled a three-run home run into the visitor's bullpen to extend Tech's lead to 15-9.
Bullpen arms Brendan Lysik and Ethan Coombes navigated the Red Raiders through two scoreless innings, with Coombes picking up his second win of the season for his performance.
The Wildcats tacked on two runs in the ninth off sophomore reliever Kyle Robinson, but the deficit proved insurmountable and the Red Raiders walked away with a comfortable 15-11 win.
Game two
The Red Raiders carried their hot hitting into the night cap, opening up a 6-0 lead after two innings en route to a 13-3 run-rule victory in game two. Sophomore catcher Hudson White led the way offensively for the Red Raiders with his second career four-hit game to go along with a career-high six RBIs.
White finished 4-4 at the plate and as triple shy of the cycle, drilling a RBI single in the first, a two-run double in the second and a three-run home run in the sixth. The long ball was White's seventh of the year, surpassing his 2022 total with six regular-season games remaining.
"I was just trying to do my same routine. I stick to it every day" White said after his performance. "Any day you get a four-hit day it's, it's a blessing."
Senior right fielder Zac Vooletich followed with a 3-3 day at the plate, his fifth consecutive multi-hit game, while senior left fielder Nolen Hester added two hits and a walk as he extended his team-high on-base streak to 37 games.
The Red Raiders chased Wildcats starter Drake Boggan out of the game less than an inning in, as the first three batters of the night reached base and Kash scored one on a sacrifice fly. White followed with an RBI single, and freshman shortstop Will Burns made it a 3-0 Tech lead with a two-out, bases-loaded walk.
The Wildcats cut into their deficit with three runs off Tech starter Zane Petty in the top of the third inning, but the Red Raiders got one run back in the bottom frame and scored three runs in the fifth and seventh innings to put the run rule into effect.
Hester's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning handed ACU an early exit, while freshman Jacob Rogers and junior Ryan Free shut the Wildcats out for the final four innings.
The two wins improved the Red Raiders to 34-16 on the season and 10-2 in midweek games. Two more Big 12 series await Tim Tadlock's squad, starting Friday with a three-game set against conference-leading West Virginia.
"You're gonna have to play good and as many phases as you can," Tadlock said of the upcoming series with the Mountaineers. "It's really important that we keep trying to get a little bit better each day. And that's the good thing about today, you got to play 14 (12) innings and that should be good for us."
