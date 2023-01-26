The Texas Tech Baseball team has been ranked No. 3 on the Big 12 preseason poll for the 2023 season. The Big 12 announced the 2023 preseason poll on Thursday with TCU ranked No. 1 followed by No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor.
Texas Tech was No. 2 last season in the Big 12 conference and finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-9 in conference games and 39-22 overall. The record earned the Red Raiders a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in the Statesboro Regional.
Tech will kick off its season against the Gonzaga Bulldogs Feb. 17 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
