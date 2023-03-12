Texas Tech baseball dropped its series finale against No. 23 Iowa, 10-9, Sunday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. A 7-7 ballgame entering the ninth inning, the Hawkeyes rattled off three runs in the final inning and the Red Raiders' comeback effort fell just short.
Iowa took advantage of a crucial fielding error by freshman shortstop Cade McGarrh to begin the final frame, as first baseman Brennen Dorighi put the Hawkeyes in front with an RBI single off freshman lefty Ryan Free.
The misplay was one of three by the Red Raiders on Sunday, as they increased their season total to 35 errors. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said he remains patient when it comes to his young infielders.
"I really think we've made plays other than maybe today when you need to make them," Tadlock said. "These guys aren't pros ... I don't think it's something to worry about. I actually thought this weekend there was some good and some bad, but most of the time when we've had to do things, we've done it."
The Hawkeyes padded their lead later in the inning with a two-run double off the bat of right fielder Chase Moseley that landed in the gap in right-center field. Tech center fielder Dillon Carter made a diving attempt at the ball, injuring himself in the process when he his hand slid under the wall.
Carter homered three times against the Hawkeyes, including a solo shot in the sixth that cut the Iowa's lead to one. The junior has batted to a tune of .388 on the season, and has already surpassed his 2022 home run total (3) through 16 games this season.
"When one of your guys that can really play goes down like that, yeah, it's frustrating," Tadlock said. "Obviously, we'll get it x-rayed and see what it looks like."
The Hawkeyes enjoyed a lead for much of the afternoon, but a trio of home runs propelled the Red Raiders back into the game.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash's three-run bomb gave Tech its first lead of the game in the third inning, Carter cut Iowa's lead to one with a solo home run in the sixth and redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell tied the game at seven with a solo shot of his own the following inning.
Junior second baseman Austin Green added a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that made it a 10-9 ballgame, his third long ball of the season and first since Feb. 24.
Fresh off six no-hit innings out of the bullpen last Sunday against Texas A&M, sophomore right-hander Kyle Robinson took the ball in the series finale for the Red Raiders but faced trouble immediately against the Hawkeyes.
His first pitch of the day hit Iowa leadoff man Michael Seegers, and his second was pounded down the left field line by center fielder Kyle Huckstorf for an RBI double.
The Hawkeyes extended their lead to two on an errant throw by Tech catcher Hudson White, before tagging Robinson for one run in both the third and fourth innings. The sophomore left with two runners on with no outs in the top of the inning, and both eventually score to leave Robinson with a season-high five earned runs.
Tech utilized six pitchers out of the bullpen, including three in the ninth inning alone. Junior Andrew Devine provided the most length, tossing 2.2 innings before surrendering his second earned run of the season on a two-strike, two-out RBI double in the top of the sixth inning.
The loss ended a 14-game home win streak for the Red Raiders, who will return to their home ballpark Tuesday and Wednesday for a midweek bout against UT Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.