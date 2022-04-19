Texas Tech baseball extended its losing streak to five after losing to the University of New Mexico 11-10 on a walk off in the ninth inning.
Tadlock seemingly appeared to throw one pitcher each inning, and almost did that. The Red Raiders sent seven pitchers to the mound in Tuesday’s loss, with second year Josh Sanders and first year Trendan Parish pitching two innings each.
Third year Andrew Devine started his fourth game of the season against the Lobos, but was pulled after finishing the first inning. Devine faced four batters where he struck out one and gave up one hit.
First year Kyle Robinson relieved Devine to start the second, but also lasted just one inning. Robinson, like Devine, gave up one hit in four batters faced, striking out one.
Fifth year Colin Clark made his 12 appearance of the year when he came into the game to start the third inning. Clark gave up the Lobos first runs of the game, finishing the inning and his day, allowing three runs and striking out one.
Fourth year Austin Becker began the fourth inning and also lasted one inning, facing five batters. Bencker allowed two hits on no runs, bringing his ERA to 4.85, according to Tech Athletics.
Sanders started his two-inning day in the fifth inning after Tadlock saw enough from Becker. Sanders, who has pitched 18 innings on the year, threw the most innings of any Red Raider. He finished giving up two runs on five hits, striking out one.
Second year Brandon Beckel relieved Sanders in the seventh and, like the first four pitchers, pitched one inning. Facing six batters, Beckel allowed a hit and a run while walking two as well.
Parish started the eighth inning and allowed a single, later throwing an error on a pickoff attempt. That run would score, but Parish got out of the eighth giving up one run and stranding a runner.
New Mexico came up in the bottom of the ninth down three runs. The Lobos would start the inning with a double to right center, later scoring on an RBI single. A couple of hits later, the Lobos walked Parish off to secure their second win over a ranked opponent.
The Red Raiders started quickly on offense when they scored five runs in the first two innings, four coming in the second. First year Hudson White homered to left after first year Ryan Brome doubled, scoring them both.
Fifth year Kurt Wilson recorded the most hits of any Red Raider, finishing 3-5 at the plate with an RBI and a triple. After Tuesday’s loss, he jumped up to third on the team in average at .325, according to Tech Athletics.
With the loss, Tech extends its losing streak to five, the longest of the year so far. The Red Raiders will look to snap their losing streak when they play West Virginia University, the series starting April 22 at 6:30 p.m.
