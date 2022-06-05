Texas Tech baseball ended its season with a 2-1 loss to Notre Dame at the Statesboro Regional at J.I. Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. The Red Raiders left the bases loaded in in the eighth and ninth innings as they ultimately stranded 11 runners on the night.
With all traditional starters expunged in Tech's previous games, head coach Tim Tadlock opted to go with sophomore left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt to start the rematch against the Fighting Irish.
In his third start of the season, Hitt struck out two and allowed three hits for one earned run in 2.2 innings pitched. Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole lofted an RBI single off Hitt in the top of the third inning to put the Irish on the board first.
Cole would finish 4-5 at the plate with two RBIs. He drove in the Irish's only other run the following inning with an RBI infield single off sophomore right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel.
The Tech offense couldn't get much going against Notre Dame starter John Michael Bertrand as pitched seven complete scoreless innings until he ran into some trouble with two outs in the bottom eighth inning. The senior lefty finished with seven strikeouts, including two of freshman right fielder Owen Washburn in three at bats.
The Red Raiders were shutout until the eighth inning, where they recorded three of their nine total hits. Senior left fielder Easton Murrell pulled a one-out double to the right field corner and sophomore second baseman Jace Jung scored him two batters later with an RBI single that was only kept in the yard by J.I. Stadium's disproportionately tall right field wall.
Tech loaded the bases later in the inning, but Washburn struck out swinging to end the threat.
Tech had its chances the winning run on second the following inning after senior third baseman Parker Kelly singled and late-inning substitution Cooper Swanson drew a four-pitch walk off Notre Dame reliever Jack Findley. Junior catcher Cole Stilwell drew a hit-by-pitch, setting up Jung with the bases loaded and two outs.
Jung proceeded to ground out to first base and Notre Dame secured its spot in the Super Regional, where they will face off against No. 1 overall seed Tennessee.
Tech finishes its season with an overall record of 39-22. Graduating players include year-long starters Parker Kelly, Kurt Wilson and Easton Murrell. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung and junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell have also been listed on multiple MLB big boards, with the 2022 MLB Draft set to start on July 17.
