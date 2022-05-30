Texas Tech baseball will travel to Statesboro, Ga. as a No. 3 seed for its NCAA regional at J. I. Clements Stadium. No. 1 seed Georgia Southern, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 UNC Greensboro round out the rest of the regional.
The Red Raiders will take on the the Fighting Irish as their opening matchup, while Georgia Southern, the regional's host and No. 16 overall tournament seed, will face UNCG. Games will take place over a four-day period starting on June 3.
The winner of the regional will move on to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional, which is hosted by consensus No. 1 Tennessee.
Tech finished its regular season 37-20, capped off by a 1-2 showing at the Big 12 championship in Arlington. Other conference foes to receive NCAA tournament bids include regional hosts Texas and Oklahoma State, as well as regular season conference champion TCU and Big 12 tournament champion Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders had hosted an NCAA Regional five consecutive years prior to 2022, the only program in the country to do so, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has the made the College World Series four times since Tim Tadlock took over the head coaching position in 2013. The 2014 squad, the first year in program history to make it to Omaha, was the only team to do so without hosting a regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.