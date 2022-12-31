Texas Tech men's basketball opened its Big 12 slate with a 67-61 loss to Texas Christian University Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The Red Raiders committed a season-high 23 turnovers in the loss, including 15 in the second half.
The 23 giveaways was the most by Tech under head coach Mark Adams, according to Tech Athletics, and resulted in 22 TCU points.
Super senior forward Kevin Obanor, Tech's leading scorer entering the afternoon, picked two fouls within the game's first two minutes, forcing head coach Mark Adams to sit him for the majority of the first half and draw junior forward KJ Allen off the bench.
Allen stepped up in Obanor's absence, finishing the first half with nine points on 4-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Senior guard De'Vion Harmon paced Tech's first-half performance, posting a team-high 10 points and six rebounds.
After heading into the break facing a 37-26 deficit, TCU jumped out to a 10-0 run to start the second half, cutting the once-comfortable Tech lead to two points.
The Horned Frogs had their fair of chances after tying the game with 7:09 left in the game, and finally struck with a fast break layup from junior guard Mike Miles at the 3:37 mark. The basket gave the Horned Frogs their first lead since it was 7-6 less than four minutes into the first half.
TCU scored 12 of the last 15 points of the game, including seven from Miles, as the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.
Tech freshman Pop Isaacs finished with a team-high 17 points but the Red Raiders simply couldn't overcome their own offensive woes. They finished the decisive second half with more turnovers (15) than made field goals (8).
Obanor scored a season-low six points in the loss, while also committing a team-high five turnovers in 23 minutes of play.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for Adams and the Red Raiders, who are set to face No. 4 Kansas in their Big 12 home opener on Jan. 3.
