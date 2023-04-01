No. 22 Texas Tech never threatened to take the lead from TCU Saturday afternoon, as the Horned Frogs evened the series with a 10-7 win at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. TCU's lineup blasted a season-high five home runs in the win, including three off Tech starter Mason Molina.
"It seemed like when they hit the ball hard today, it went out of the ballpark." Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Seemed like right off the bat with (Luke) Boyers ... it seemed like the ball was carrying. The wind was kind of blowing in in BP (batting practice), it was kind of surprising."
“(TCU) beat us in every phase.”Tim Tadlock following #TexasTech’s game two loss to TCU Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VyCFPA5Bjs— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 1, 2023
Left fielder Luke Boyers set the tone for the Horned Frogs with a solo home run on Molina's third pitch of the afternoon, the first of two long balls for TCU's leadoff man. Boyers later took reliever Taber Fast deep in the top off the sixth inning to stretch TCU's lead to 9-3.
Boyer's showing came as no surprise to Tadlock, who said the junior switch hitter has been solid since arriving in Fort Worth in 2021.
"He's got power in there, he always has," Tadlock said. "Got a good swing. I mean, he's a really good baseball player. Been a good player in the league for three years."
Third baseman Brayden Taylor followed Boyers' first-inning homer with a solo shot of his own that nicked the right field foul pole, the as Molina struggled to keep the ball on the ground. The Horned Frogs tagged the sophomore lefty for six extra-base hits, as he exited the game in the top of the fifth with a career-high seven earned runs.
"Got through that first inning, gave up two (runs), right?," Tadlock said of Molina. "Probably never really settled in and really executed a bunch of pitches."
The horned Frogs continued to stretch their lead against Tech's bullpen, as relievers Jase Lopez and Taber Fast both surrendered home runs to begin their respective outings.
Aside from a pair of three-run frames in the third and sixth innings, TCU starter Kole Klecker had little issue against Tech's offense. The freshman right-hander finished with a season-high six earned runs but did enough to earn his fifth win of the season.
The Horned Frogs' bullpen slammed the door on any potential Tech comeback, as the only run it surrendered came on Gavin Kash's fielder's choice RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning
"Thought Klecker through the ball good enough. Early on we had a hard time with him," Tadlock said. "We did scratch a few runs across on him, but their bullpen guys threw the ball really good."
"To me, their starter and their offense came to play and earned the right to win today and beat us. I mean, just really beat us in every phase," Tadlock said.
Outfielders Nolen Hester and Gage Harrelson put the Red Raiders on the board with back-to-back RBI singles in the third inning, and third baseman Kevin Bazzell later scored on a wild pitch cut the deficit to one.
Tech struck for three more runs in the sixth, led by first baseman Gavin Kash's two-run homer off Klecker. The long ball was Kash's Big 12-leading 12th of the year and his fifth in the last six games.
"I think he's still developing," Tadlock said of Kash. "I think the people down south (University of Texas) always said he had power, all the people we knew. He's putting the ball on the barrel and doing a good job."
"You don't want to put any limits on what he can be. Just keep evolving and be the best player he can be," Tadlock added.
Kash added his third RBI in the seventh off reliever Cohen Feser, but the Red Raiders were shut down by TCU right-hander Garrett Wright, who tossed three innings of one-hit ball to earn his first save of the season.
With the series' rubber match set for 2 p.m. Sunday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish will be called upon to deliver in his second start of the season.
