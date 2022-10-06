It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for Texas Tech senior defensive back Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson when the Red Raiders travel up to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday to face off against No. 7 Oklahoma State. Born and raised in Oklahoma City (roughly an hour drive from the OSU campus), Taylor-Demerson didn’t shield his excitement when discussing the upcoming game against the Cowboys.
“This is my favorite game of the year right here, this is my hometown,” Taylor-Demerson said, who has 11 total tackles in three career games against Oklahoma State. “My mom’s coming, lot of family friends are coming… a lot of my folks back at home are ‘Pokes’ guys. They’re wearing red, though, this weekend.”
Along with friends and family, there will be a particularly special guest for the senior at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday: his daughter. Taylor-Demerson said Tech has yet to lose a game with her in attendance.
“Honestly, she makes the game mean so much more to me, ” Taylor-Demerson said. “I just like knowing that I can look and see her… I just feel her presence in the stands. It’s her first road game so we’ll see if we can get it done.”
The transition to fatherhood has made Taylor-Demerson, who has already been a token of durability during his collegiate career, prioritize his health as the season goes on, while still maintaining the aggressiveness that he has become known for.
“I’m playing for something bigger myself. I’m playing for my little girl now,” Taylor-Demerson said, who has missed just one game due to injury as a Red Raider. “Just taking care of myself… I spent a lot of time in the training room. Texas week I didn’t know if I was gonna get to play or not, but then I lived in the training room, you ain’t gonna stop me from playing.”
Taylor-Demerson’s ability to stay on the field is a reflection of the rest of Tech’s secondary, which returns five players with over 20 career starts, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior defensive back Tyler Owens described how “Rabbit” has helped him get incorporated into what he calls “one of the best DB rooms I’ve ever been in.”
“Ever since I got here, he came (with) pretty much open arms,” Owens said, who transferred from Texas before the start of spring practices. “He was showing me the ropes around campus and around the facility… I got nothing but love for my boy.”
With a new head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in his corner this season, Taylor-Demerson has made strides in different facets of his game. While he led the team with three interceptions in 2021, the safety has yet to come up with a pick through five games this year, according to Tech Athletics.
Instead, “Rabbit” has contributed in other statistics, including two forced fumbles and 21 total tackles, according to Tech Athletics.
His first forced fumble of the season came in the third quarter of Tech’s 27-14 loss to then No. 16 N.C. State. Wolfpack running back Demi Sumo-Karngbaye found himself wide open and poised to extend their lead to a game-high 20 points, until Taylor-Demerson punched the ball free just before it crossed the goal line.
Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter commended Taylor-Demerson on the play, adding that the effort showed his improved leadership.
“It would have been very easy for him to let the guy go in,” DeRuyter said at the following weekly news conference. “Just a great indication of how he takes to coaching and trains his body to do the right thing, and good things happen when you do that. (It) was an example we showed our entire defense yesterday.”
Like many of his teammates, Taylor-Demerson has found connections with the new staff. Taylor-Demerson said that he feels free to be himself around his coaches, something he believes correlates to his play on the field.
“Around them, I don’t gotta shut up… I can come in here and be who I am,” Taylor-Demerson said. “I’ve got self-diagnosed ADHD, bro… and sometimes people will tell you to contain that, (but) then when you contain that, you’re not being yourself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.