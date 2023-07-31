Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough has been placed on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in college football.
The award, which is voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club, is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
Shough the Chandler, Arizona native is one of 85 players from around the college football landscape on the watchlist.
In his two seasons at Tech, Shough has an 8-1 record as the starting quarterback and has thrown for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns as a Red Raider.
Last season, Shough only played five games due to injury. However, in the five games he did play the Red Raiders posted a 5-0 record with Shough at quarterback including his assistance in a TaxAct Texas Bowl victory against Ole Miss where he won MVP honors for the game.
The upcoming season will be Shough’s sixth and final collegiate season, marking the first time Shough will work under the same offensive coordinator Zack Kittley for consecutive seasons.
The winner of the award will be announced December 7th, 2023 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
