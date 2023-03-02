The Texas Tech softball team secured its first home win of the season over North Dakota 13-5 Thursday evening at Rocky Johnson Field. The win also marked head coach Craig Snider’s first in Lubbock as the new leader of the Red Raiders.
Snider spoke on the win and the team’s performance on the evening.
“Oh it's been a great day,” Snider said. “I mean the team did a great job, they came out and they battled and we scored early and often after that so it was really good to see them continue the offense, you know, what they've been doing the last 17 games and do it at home as well for a home crowd.”
Freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff struck an RBI double to left center field to score fifth-year designated player Makinzy Herzog and put the Red Raiders on the board first. Tech followed Wycoff's strike with five consecutive hits to extend its lead to four.
Wyckoff touched on playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in her collegiate career.
“It was very special,” Wyckoff said. "My mom came up here, she traveled a long way ... I bet you a lot of the fans that we have, you know, travel a long way to see us so it's really special.
With the bases loaded, junior left fielder Carson Armijo tacked on two more runs in the bottom of third inning with a two-run single. The Red Raiders garnered six more hits to jump out to a 12-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Powered by a grand slam from Hawks first baseman Madison Pederson, North Dakota put together a late game push by scoring five straight runs in the top of the fifth inning. Junior pitcher Olivia Rains took over for sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover and secured the 13-5 victory after just five innings.
Despite giving up five hits in the final inning, Hoover recorded six strikeouts in the victory, two away from her season-high.
The Red Raiders will be back in action tomorrow afternoon with a doubleheader against Rutgers and Seton Hall starting at 3 p.m.
