Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after Texas Tech’s football program beat No. 25 Houston in a 33-30 double-overtime thriller in his fifth start of the season.
Against the Cougars, Smith set career highs for passing yards (351), completions (36) and attempts (58), according to Tech Athletics. He totaled 79 offensive plays — rush and pass attempts considered — the second-highest total by a Red Raider since 2000, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Despite the career day through the air, Smith’s elusiveness and agility was on display with two important rushes late in the game. The first was a career-long run of 27 yards that set up a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, the second was a game-winning scramble in the second overtime.
Despite starting the past two seasons as a backup to senior Tyler Shough, this is Smith’s second career weekly award after being named the Big 12’s top newcomer on Nov. 15 last season as a freshman.
56,271 fans were in attendance at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, setting an all-time highest in contests between Tech and Houston, according to Tech Athletics. Red Raider fans witnessed Tech snap a 13-game losing streak to ranked non-conference opponents in the regular season that dated back to 1989.
Despite the award-winning performance against Houston, Smith will have plenty of film to study after throwing three interceptions against the Cougars defense. He’ll aim to be more careful with the ball when Tech travels to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday to take on another ranked opponent in No. 16 North Carolina State.
