After numerous medical setbacks that forced her to temporarily retire, Texas Tech volleyball player Simone Overbeck will make her comeback to the sport as she suits up for the Red Raiders this upcoming season.
Overbeck, a graduate student transfer from the University of Arizona, announced her decision to medically retire in a social media post in March of 2022.
The decision came as a result of numerous serious injuries in her playing career that stem back to her high school days, which caused her to redshirt her freshman year at Arizona.
“I just decided that retirement was my best option because I wanted to continue going to school, but volleyball just didn’t really seem like it was in the cards for me anymore,” Overbeck said. “I had to make the decision to say goodbye to volleyball which was really difficult, but I just felt like it was what was best for me.”
After a year removed from initially retiring from the sport, the Newbury Park, California native eventually began to mull over the possibility of making a comeback.
“I was considering the idea of playing again because I had two years of eligibility left and so I was like, you know what, maybe I'll try. So it took me ‘til the last day that I could possibly enter the (transfer) portal,” Overbeck said. “Let’s just enter my name and see if it’s even a possibility, see if anybody would be willing to give me an opportunity.”
For Overbeck, that opportunity came in the form of Tech head volleyball coach Tony Graystone and his staff.
“I felt an instant connection with all the coaches, Coach Graystone and all the incoming coaches as well. And that's a new experience that I haven’t felt before, it was just being able to connect on a level outside of volleyball,” Overbeck said.
The graduate transfer also elaborated on her experience of Tech feeling like a home, saying that upon her arrival on campus, she was able to connect with the university and fully comprehend what makes Tech a special place.
Overbeck added that her journey up to this point has changed her mentality not just on the court, but also off of it as she feels more refined as a person through the tribulations she has faced.
As for what Overbeck hopes to contribute to the team as a leader this upcoming season, she expressed her desire to be a sort of role model for the younger players as they deal with the challenges of being a student athlete.
“To help them through all of it and give them advice and be that listening ear for them because I've already been through it. … To help guide them and give them advice and different ideas of how to best handle these situations, that’s really been my goal,” Overbeck said.
Those interested in seeing Overbeck's comeback come to fruition can do so at United Supermarkets Arena starting 11 a.m. August 25 as the Red Raiders square off against Houston Christian in their season opener.
