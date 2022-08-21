Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire named senior Tyler Shough the Red Raiders opening-day starting quarterback on Sunday morning, declaring Shough the winner of a position battle between him, sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt-freshman Behren Morton.
Shough transferred from the University of Oregon to Tech ahead of the 2021 season and won the starting job out of preseason camp but suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the first half of his fourth start; the Big 12 opener against the University of Texas.
Shough’s final stat line last season consisted of 872 passing yards, a 70.35 completion percentage, six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. He spent his first three years of college at Oregon, where he completed 64.8 percent of his passes and threw for over 1,700 yards.
In Tech’s 2021 season opener against the University of Houston, Shough completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 231 yards and a touchdown. Despite running the ball six times for a total of negative two yards, Shough also recorded a rushing touchdown in Tech’s 38-21 win over the Cougars.
Shough was considered a top-100 prospect out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, by both 247Sports and Rivals. He’ll now headline a quarterback room that includes Behren Morton — the highest-rated quarterback by 247Sports to ever sign with Texas Tech — and Donovan Smith, who led Tech to a 34-7 win over Mississippi State University with an MVP performance in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.
Texas Tech’s football team will debut their season under McGuire for the first time on Sept. 3 with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Murray State.
