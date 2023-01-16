For the fifth time this season, a Lady Raider has received a Big 12 weekly award, as guards Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers took home Co-Player of the week and Freshman of the Week, respectively. For Shavers, the award is her third of the season.
The honors come after the Lady Raiders’ blowout victory against Kansas State on Saturday, in which Scott led the team with a career-high 37 points and while also hauling in a season-high 11 boards. Shavers also scored a season-high against the Wildcats with 26 points in the win, according to Tech Athletics.
Scott is currently averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game while Shavers is averaging 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists a game for the Lady Raiders.
