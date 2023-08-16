Senior Anna Dong has been named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year Aug. 16, according to a Texas Tech Athletics news release.
The award is presented to one individual in each conference-sponsored sport as each Big 12 institution nominates one individual per sport. The head coaches then vote from the players for their respective sport; however, they are unable to vote for their own student-athlete.
Maintaining a 4.0 GPA, the Guangzhou, China, native shared individual medalist honors at the Columbia Classic.
Dong largely contributed to the women’s golf program's fourth appearance in the NCAA Championship and a second place spot in the Big 12 Championships.
Following a minimum one-year stay at the university, nominees for the award also must be a junior or senior, have a GPA of 3.2 or higher and participate in 20 percent of the team’s scheduled events.
