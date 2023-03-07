The Big 12 Conference announced Texas Tech’s women’s tennis sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova as conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. The honor marks the first of Sayfetdinova's career and the Lady Raiders’ first of the season.
Sayfetdinova went 4-0 last week and did not drop a set against No. 48 SMU and UT Arlington. The sophomore is 12-9 in singles and 15-11 in doubles on the season, and her tandem with junior Metka Komac holds Tech's best doubles record at 13-6.
The Lady Raiders will take its 10-4 record into conference play, which begins March 17 against Oklahoma.
