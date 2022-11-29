Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer and fifth-year middle blocker Brooke Kanas earned All-Big 12 honors this season for Texas Tech volleyball.
Sauer was named to the All-Big 12 first team roster, marking her second season in a row earning the accolade. Sauer’s recognition was also the 12th time a Red Raider has claimed the achievement, according to Tech Athletics.
On the other hand, Kanas entered the All-Big 12 second team roster, her second time joining the club.
Each athlete was first and third in kills for the Red Raiders, as Sauer led the way with 423 kills, while Kanas finished third with 243.
Aside from the All-Big 12 honors, Kanas saw herself climb the record books for Tech. The New Braunfels native ended the season ranked fifth all time in kills and third all time in matches played for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Sauer helped to anchor the defensive end as well, accumulating 51 blocks and 302 digs. Both ranked second for the Red Raiders.
