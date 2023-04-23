The Texas Tech track and field team traveled to Waco Friday and Saturday to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium. Junior sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma made her outdoor season debut, securing the No. 2 mark in the Tech history book for the 200-meter. Senior Caleb Dean highlighted the second day, reaching his personal best in the 110-meter hurdles at a time of 13.50 seconds.
Chukwuma ran the 200-meter race for the first time this season on day one, and clocked in at 22.72 seconds. Her most recent 200-meter time currently sits 13th in the NCAA. She also holds the school record at 22.33, set last season at the Big 12 Championships.
Freshman Hannah Spears claimed a personal best in the women's 1500-meter, clocking in at 4:36.19, while freshman Adele Clarke was right behind her at 4:36.98. For the men, junior Timothy Gregg led the way for Tech as he clocked in at 3:49.55. Junior Paul Sherill finished right behind him with a personal best time of 3:50.03.
A trio of Red Raiders were represented on day two, led by Dean, who placed second. The senior clocked in at 13.91 (-0.5) in the prelims for his event debut. He then lowered that time in finals, clocking in at 13.50 (1.3) and placing second. That time put Dean No. 9 all-time in program history.
Senior Taylor Rooney finished just below Dean at third place, clocking in at 13.79. Freshman Antonie Andrews also finished in the top five for the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 13.85.
Senior Demisha Roswell led the women's group in the 100-meter hurdles with a second-place showing. She clocked in a season best 12.84 (1.1), which gives her the No. 4 mark all-time for Tech. Roswell is now the owner of all top five times.
The Red Raiders will come home next weekend to compete in the Corky Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock Friday through Saturday.
