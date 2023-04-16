The No. 33 Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated No.34 Oklahoma, 4-1, in its last Big 12 competition at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Junior Olle Wallin took his opponent into tiebreakers for the last two sets to win the competition for the Red Raiders.
Wallin's eighth tiebreaker of the season paved the way for the Tech's second Big 12 win. After being down 6-1 in the first set, Wallin forced two tiebreakers, 7(7)-6(5) and 7(8)-6(6), to clinch the team victory.
Fifth-year Franco Ribero kept his hot streak going in Oklahoma with a doubles win to clinch the point, and a clutch win in singles to give Tech the lead against the Sooners. Ribero finished his match, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, against his opponent, sophomore Jordan Hasson.
After Tech won the doubles point, the Sooners responded behind wins from redshirt senior Siphos Montsi and senior Justin Schlageter in singles play. Montsi beat fifth-year Issac Arevalo (6-3, 6-3) and Schlageter defeated senior Reed Collier in a tiebreaker (6-4, 7(6)-6(4)).
With Tech 2-1 down, freshman Lorenzo Esquici won two sets of tiebreakers, (7(7)-6(2) and 7(9)-6(7)), to start the comeback.
Sophomore Sebastian Abboud left his match unfinished against Oklahoma’s freshman Luis Alvarez, but only because Wallin silenced the Sooners by winning his tiebreaker against senior Alex Martinez.
The Red Raiders will be traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, to compete in the Big 12 Championship Thursday through Sunday.
