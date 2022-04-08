The Texas Tech men’s tennis team hosted Oklahoma on Friday night, defeating the Sooners 4-3. With this win, the Red Raiders extend their record to 13-9 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play.
Junior Franco Ribero secured the win for the team after winning his singles match 7-6 in the third set, ultimately giving a 7-1 performance in tiebreak.
The Red Raiders started off by claiming the doubles point, with sophomore Reed Collier and junior Dimitrios Azoidis winning 6-3, along with junior Ilgiz Vittar and sophomore Olle Wallin.
During the singles portion, the Sooners managed to take a 3-2 lead over Tech with freshman Piotr Pawlak, Collier and junior Isaac Arrevalo dropping their matches and Wallin doubling the Red Raiders’ score.
At this point there were only two games remaining which were being played by Azoidis and Ribero, both of which went into a third set.
Azoidis remained in the lead throughout his third set, ultimately securing a 6-3 win to tie the competition 3-3. Both teams needed just one more win, and Ribero’s was the only match remaining.
The junior started his third set trailing by one until he found himself sitting at 3-5 and on the verge of elimination. However, Ribero went on to break two set points and tied the game 6-6, forcing a tiebreak.
By the end of the match, Ribero won 7-1 in tiebreak and gave the Red Raiders their first win in two weeks.
When asked about what this victory meant to the team, Ribero said nearly everything.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Ribero said. “We are close to not making the NCAA (tournament) for the first time in a while. (Oklahoma) had a pretty good team and they run pretty good, so this actually gave us a chance to make the NCAA.”
The Red Raiders will host Oklahoma State on Sunday at 1 p.m. looking to claim their second win of conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.