No. 33 Texas Tech took down No. 44 Oklahoma State, 4-0, Friday evening at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Fifth year Franco Ribero had a led the way, winning his doubles and singles match.
Ribero and sophomore Piotr Pawlak (6-3) were the first to finish for the Red Raiders in doubles play, with senior Reed Collier and fifth year Dimitrios Azoidis (7-5) finishing slightly after. The two doubles matches gave Tech the early lead.
Collier stayed hot into singles, winning (6-3, 6-4) to swiftly take care of the Cowboys. His doubles partner Azoidis was the nail in the coffin for Oklahoma State, winning a nail biter against freshman Alessio Basile (6-4, 7-5).
With Tech up 4-0, three Red Raiders couldn’t finish their singles match. Fifth year Issac Arevalo (5-7, 6-1), freshman Lorenzo Esquici (6-2, 5-4) and junior Olle Wallin all had unfinished matches.
Wallin was the closest to a comeback out of the three, but couldn't finish his match (5-7, 6-1) against his opponent Tyler Zink. Wallin has come back from being down seven times this season.
Ribero kept his stride into singles finishing first (6-1, 6-2) with consistent scores. The point ended their three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win,
No. 33 Texas Tech will travel to No. 34 Oklahoma University next Sunday to compete in Norman, Oklahoma for the last competition before the Big 12 Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.