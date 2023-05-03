When Texas Tech men's tennis needs one win to clinch a match, fifth-year senior Franco Ribero has consistently rose to the occasion. The Rafaela, Argentina native is careful with his craft and has followed through to win significant matches for Tech during his final collegiate season.
“He’s been in so many situations where it’s come down to his court, last match, it’s been the match that we needed to clinch the match," Tech interim head coach Michael Breler said. "He’s just had so many of those matches through his career, and he’s been successful in those matches a lot of times."
The senior holds a career singles record of 72-47 and doubles record of 45-42. This season alone, Ribero has conquered four ranked opponents.
“Every match is the same for me. I try to stay focused on point-by-point, it doesn’t matter who I’m playing, if I’m about to clinch or if I’m about to finish first,” Ribero said.
Breler, who was a Tech assistant before being named interim head coach in November of 2022, has seen Ribero's progress from a freshman in 2018 to a fifth-year senior in 2023.
“I think he’s one of those guys that really pays attention to the little things and the details," Breler said. "Whether that’s warm-ups, taking care of your body after competition or training, equipment. I mean, all the things that kind of goes into just being a professional is Franco in a nutshell, and his work ethic is just so incredibly consistent."
“But certainly this year feels like he’s playing the best tennis he’s played since he got here,” Ribero said.
As he approaches the conclusion to his lengthy career, Ribero received his first Big 12 Player of the Week award on April 18, the final conference honor of the season.
“It was fantastic, honestly, I feel amazing," Ribero said. "Because there are many goals when you’re going here and, sometimes you have to wait four years to get those (Player of the Week) and waiting four years for that one, it’s amazing, honestly."
Tech's season came to a close after a 4-3 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Despite the loss, Ribero focused on the bright side of his future as his collegiate tennis career comes to an end.
“I’m about to close a cycle basically (to) start something new," Ribero said. "Knowing that it's the last time I’m gonna be here and the last time I’m gonna be doing it, I’m gonna enjoy it and probably have the best year so far so I can leave in a good way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.