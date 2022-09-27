There’s a certain expectation that comes with being born into a family full of premier athletes: A dad who spent five years in the minor leagues, a mom who played college basketball, an uncle who’s a World Series champion, charting off 20 years in the MLB and a sister who played division one volleyball at Iowa State.
However, for junior setter Reese Rhodes, these expectations have been welcomed with open arms and met with a resounding answer: A career year that has seen her eclipse milestones and facilitate the offense of a Texas Tech volleyball team that has had its best start since 2014 after winning its first eight games.
Rhodes’ connection to her family has played an important part in her athletic upbringing. Raised in a home of athletes who’ve coined themselves as “Team Rhodes”, Rhodes said that it has been that type of cultivation that has helped her keep her priorities straight.
“I’ve been in a household where sports are important but also just not your whole life,” Rhodes said. “And so I’ve always been pushed to be the best or try to be the best and just be a good person.
In a more surreal moment, Rhodes said that her sister made split jerseys that represented both Iowa State and Texas Tech in preparation for an in-family clash.
Despite being born in the heart of Baylor country in Waco, as well as watch her older sister Avery commit to Iowa State, Rhodes decided to further her athletics and academic studies at Texas Tech.
"I just think the culture when I came up here, it was just like, automatic," Rhodes said. "I knew this was the place to be and to get to see the volleyball program was up and coming and they just needed more pieces to make them stand out, and so I was like okay let's take this chance. I trust the coaching staff, I love the girls that I've met, and so I just knew when I stepped on campus this was the place to be."
While athletics play an important part in the Rhodes family, academics are what come first for the sports management major. Rhodes said that she chose the major due to her desire to be a coach like her father.
"That's why I'm here," Rhodes said. "I'm a student athlete first and if I can't do my job, if I can't be successful in the classroom, then I shouldn't have the opportunity to be on the court."
After spending two years behind former starting setter Alex Kirby, Rhodes has come into her own as a player, totaling a career highs in digs, assists and kills this season, according to Tech Athletics. Rhodes credited learning behind Kirby, as well as support from teammates, for her growth as a player.
"I think my confidence has just skyrocketed," Rhodes said. "It's credit to my teammates because they have really, really just said ‘Reese I trust you’ and when we had a lot of, I wouldn't say miscommunications, but just struggles in practice, we really talk through it and have a game plan."
As a setter, Rhodes has been able to spread the ball around to multiple teammates this season, running the offense and setting up the team for offensive success.
"I love hitting off of Reese," senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer said. "I think she's a winner. I think you get in the game, and I know what I'm gonna get from Reese every day regardless if she's even having a little bit of an off day. She's always gonna get me the ball."
Along with the trust of the team, Rhodes has secured the faith of head coach Tony Graystone.
"She constantly trains her touch, her decision making or defense, whatever the skill is," Graystone said. "She's going to continue to train and work to get better and better. But when you lace them up and put them on the court, you want her on your side."
