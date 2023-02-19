The Texas Tech softball team extended its win streak to seven games after sweeping their slate of teams on the third day of the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament at Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso.
The Red Raiders went up against New Mexico in their first game of the afternoon. By the top of the fourth inning, the Red Raiders had a 6-1 lead. In the bottom of the same inning, the Lobos scored four runs on four hits and narrowed down the Red Raider lead 6-5.
Although the Lobos went on to score two more runs in the sixth inning, the Red Raiders scored six runs in the same inning including a solo home run from junior second baseman Arriana Villa and a two-run home run by junior third baseman Abbie Orrick. Neither team scored in the final inning which secured the win for Tech 12-7.
A late-night rematch against UTEP was the next game on tap for the Red Raiders.
Tech ended the third inning down 3-0 to the Miners. The top of the following inning kicked off with an RBI double from fifth year center fielder Peyton Blythe followed by back-to-back home runs from senior first baseman Ellie Bailey and freshman catcher Kailey Wyckoff. Wyckoff recorded her first collegiate home run in the Red Raiders’ 5-4 win UTEP on Friday.
The game saw two more ties and two lead changes heading into the final inning. In the top of the seventh inning, designated hitter Makinzy Herzog struck a two-run double to right center field to give Tech the lead 8-6. The Red Raiders held on and earned their second straight win over the Miners.
Pitchers Kendall Fritz (3-0) and Sage Hoover (4-0) remain undefeated heading into Tech’s final game of the Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, which is slated for 10 a.m. against Santa Clara.
