Powered by homers from outfielder Peyton Blythe and first baseman Ellie Bailey, the Texas Tech softball team left Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas with a 6-1 victory in its series opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Due to travel complications in Dallas, the series-opening contest was pushed to this afternoon instead of yesterday, with the series set to wrap up Monday at 1 p.m.
Following a scoreless opening inning, Bailey continued her historic hitting season, smashing her 16th homer of the year to give the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead.
The Jayhawks made up for it in the second inning with an RBI double from Kansas second baseman Hailey Cripe that tied up the game at one run apiece.
Blythe struck a three-run homer out to right center field which extended the Red Raider lead to 4-1 going into the fifth inning of action.
Blythe’s day didn’t end there. In addition to a sacrifice fly from Tech second baseman Alanna Barrza in the fifth inning, Blythe smacked her 26th RBI of the season tacking on the sixth run of the contest for the Red Raiders.
Kansas was unable to put together any sort of offensive stride, giving Tech the 6-1 victory of the series opener as the Red Raiders improved their record to 30-17 on the season.
Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz pitched the entire game, posting five hits, three strikeouts and improved to 10-5 on the season.
In addition, Blythe recorded three hits and four RBIs in the victory, leading the way for the Tech offense.
The Red Raiders will look to take the season series over the Jayhawks tomorrow at noon.
