Wednesday afternoon marked a homecoming for a select group of Texas Tech football players, as the program hosted its annual Pro Day at the Sports Performance Center. Trey Wolff, who spent the 2022-23 campaign as the Red Raiders’ starting placekicker, said it felt refreshing making the trek back to West Texas after moving to Houston following the conclusion of the season.
“It’s a cool feeling to see all the guys, dust in the air, cold in the morning,” Wolff said. “It was nice to be in a place like Lubbock again.”
Wolff was one of 13 members of the 2022-23 roster that were looking to impress NFL scouts through various skill-based drills and tests. Joining them was former Red Raider and current NFL free agent Jonathan Garibay, as well as Texas State defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor, who transferred from Tech in 2022.
Many players hadn’t seen one another since the team’s Dec. 28 Texas Bowl victory over Ole Miss; defensive back Adrian Frye said he was grateful to have one more workout alongside close friend Marquis “Muddy” Waters.
“It was really great to finally come back and see him again because we’ve been apart for a couple months,” Frye said. “I’m just really glad I got to come back and put some good things on tape with my boy … can't wait to see what comes to fruition.”
Much of Tech’s offseason buzz has surrounded edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who has been considered as a consensus first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Wilson only participated in the measurement portion of the event, though he said he enjoyed watching his teammates compete.
“I’m a competitor, so of course I wanted to be out there with my teammates,” Wilson said. “(I’ve) been able to watch my teammates live their dreams, so it’s been great. Hopefully we end up on the same team.”
Wilson and running back SaRodorick Thompson were the only Red Raiders invited to the NFL Combine earlier this month, which featured similar drills to Tech’s Pro Day. Thompson said he put together a stronger performance in Lubbock, which included indoor and outdoor drills.
“At the combine, I didn’t run as good as I wanted to. It had a lot of external factors to it, but it was what it was,” Thompson said. “Going out here and running some good times, that was really good for me.”
The NFL Draft is set to kick off April 27 in Chicago, Illinois.
